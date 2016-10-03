Boroughmuir Blaze ride out a Storm

Boroughmuir Blaze kept their unbeaten record with an 82-67 home win over Glasgow Storm.

The final score might have been much closer had not visiting captain Kyle Haldane, the game’s top-scorer with 23 points, not been sent from the Crags hall for a second and somewhat harsh technical foul, one of five awarded, four against Storm. Not surprisingly Storm’s long-suffering coach Iain Bull Maclean was not impressed, though he stayed in the hall.

Not that Blaze did not deserve to win. Their impressive back court duo of captain Eoghann Dover and John Browne have been reinforced this season by Spaniard Luke Gibson, who scored 20 points to add to Dover’s 21 and Browne’s 10 while Lithuanian forward Tomas Cicenas scored a relatively quiet 14.

Haldane was well supported by Antoni Tuni with 13 points and a new ex-US college player Joe Cavaglio, who posted nine.

Falkirk Fury were totting up the points again in beating Dunfermline Reign 90-77 at the Mariner SC to maintain their unbeaten record.

A much-improved Glasgow University, who travel at the end of this month to meet Edinburgh Kings in the Scottish Cup, had a shot to take St Mirren to overtime before they went down 65-62 at the Stevenson Building.

Ever reliable Nic Collins scored 21 for Saints.

Kings were comfortable 71-52 winners away to Tayside Musketeers to keep their unbeaten record.

St Mirren, 59-55 winners over Boroughmuir Blaze, and Tayside Musketeers, 71-40 over Polonia Phoenix, progressed to the second round of the Scottish Women’s Cup, and reviving Saints added a fine 82-79 away league win over St Andrews University.