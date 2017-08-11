Caledonia Pride add Scottish internationalists to their roster

Caledonia Pride head coach Bart Sengers has pulled off a sensational double coup after signing two leading internationalists for the Edinburgh-based women’s basketball team.

Sengers recruited Claire Paxton earlier this week, and he has now added her Scotland team-mates Deenne Hayward and Erin McGarrachan after prising them away from last season’s league runners-up, Leicester Riders.

“They played for a very good team last season and then joined the national team this summer,” said Sengers. “We really enjoyed working with them and I think they liked working with us too, so we’re delighted to have them with us next season.

“We’ve made three terrific additions to the squad this week and they’ll help us move up to the next level. I think we’re definitely stronger, more experienced and more balanced. We want to create a team with a strong Scottish identity and I’m really excited about the new season.”

McGarrachan added: “I believe we can really do some damage this year! I can’t wait to play in front of my family and friends again.”

Pride’s players report for pre-season training at Edinburgh University on Monday and will sharpen their match fitness in Spain next month. They begin their second season in the Women’s British Basketball League against champions Nottingham Wildcats at Heriot-Watt’s Oriam performance centre on Saturday, October 7.