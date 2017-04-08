Caledonia Pride braced for tough Suns clash

Caledonia Pride hope to continue their spirited late run for a Women’s BBL Play-Off place when they host Cup winners Sevenoaks Suns at Oriam today at 1pm.

After only one success in 2016 Pride, now in eighth place in the table, have chalked up three wins in a row including two on successive days last weekend.

But they can expect much stiffer opposition from fifth-placed Suns if the record of their Surrey visitors is anything to go by.

“Everyone is really excited about the game and Suns have really started to hit their stride and are getting better and better,” said Pride forward Sarah Thomson, who earned herself a place in the WBBL All Star Five after last weekend’s exploits when she scored 18 points against Barking and 10 against Oaklands.

“They’re a great unit and read the game very well; it’s something which does make it difficult for us to prepare for. But we know if we play as a team and stick to what we’re good at then we can cause another upset.”

Suns, whose coach Len Busch has been named Coach of the Month twice in succession, and five of whose players have been named in the WBBL All Star Five recently, go on to play Northumbria tomorrow.

Chief threat will probably be Player of the month Gabby Nikitinaite. But four more, Cat Carr, Anne Pedersen, Renee Busch and Daniela Lezzi have all been in the All Star Five.