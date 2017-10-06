Caledonia Pride coach makes pressure point ahead of season-opener

Head coach Bart Sengers believes Caledonia Pride can win this weekend’s WBBL season-opener with reigning champions Nottingham Wildcats if they “do the simple things well under pressure”.

Oriam is the place to be tomorrow evening as Sengers and his team begin their second year in the British women’s professional league and, although summer signing Claire Paxton has been sidelined by an ankle injury, morale is still high following successful pre-season tournaments in Spain and Ireland.

“I’ve got to be happy with our pre-season. We played some good games and I saw a lot of promise in the team,” said Sengers. “It’s a very tough start for us, playing the number one and number two teams from last season. I probably wouldn’t have picked that, but it shows you exactly where you are. The girls are excited, and I think we have a chance to win on Saturday if we do the simple things well under pressure.”

Meanwhile, in the Scottish Basketball League, City of Edinburgh Kings travel to meet Falkirk Fury in a top-of-the-table clash tonight.

It’s too soon in the season to view tonight’s men’s fixture at the Mariner Centre as a “must win” game, but Kings and Fury will be eager to strike an early psychological blow.

Fury are unbeaten so far, but Kings coach Craig Nicol pointed out: “We were the only team to beat them last season and we hope to continue that form. It’s a pretty old rivalry with plenty of hotly-contested games over the years.”

In other matches, Boroughmuir Blaze go to The Peak for a Cup quarter-final dress rehearsal with a Stirling Knights side which lost its last three league matches.

Fresh from back-to-back victories in the league and cup, Edinburgh University entertain St Mirren, while in the women’s league, champions City of Edinburgh Kool Kats repeat Kings’ trip to Falkirk. Kats have a perfect 4-0 record in the league but are still smarting from last Friday’s shock cup defeat in Paisley.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh University journey to Dundee to play Tayside Musketeers and Polonia Phoenix are at home to Lady Rocks.