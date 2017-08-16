Caledonia Pride sign former Titans guard Rosanna Reynolds

The Edinburgh-based women’s basketball team Caledonia Pride have made their fourth signing in just more than a week following the arrival of American guard Rosanna Reynolds.

“Rosie” spent five years with Detroit Titans in Division One of the US collegiate league but was eager to turn professional after leaving her native Michigan.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive things about the Caledonia Pride players, the coaching staff and the whole programme,” she said. “I’m so excited to be joining them and I can’t wait to get started this season.”

Head coach Bart Sengers added: “Rosanna can play point guard if needed, and she’s also confident playing at two or three. She can score points but also has a knack for finding team-mates when they are open. I believe we’ve found an intelligent player who compliments our other players very well.”

Pride begin their second season in the Women’s British Basketball League at home to defending champions Nottingham Wildcats on Saturday, October 7.