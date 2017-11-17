Dawn until dusk trip for Caledonia Pride

Caledonia Pride face a testing day both on and off the court when they take on Women’s British Basketball League leaders Sevenoaks Suns in Kent this weekend.

The Edinburgh-based pro team will catch a 5.30 flight on Sunday morning, then meet the unbeaten Suns at 3pm before returning home on the late-night shuttle.

“It’s going to be a very long day for us,” said head coach Bart Sengers. “Sevenoaks are the league leaders at the moment, so it’s an interesting one. It’s good to measure ourselves against them and see what we can do.”

Prior to last week’s international break, Pride followed two heavy defeats with back-to-back wins in Cardiff and Durham, and Sengers admitted: “We needed that. I don’t think we played particularly well but we still won those games, which is important.”

Summer signing Claire Paxton is available again following injury, although Sengers warned: “We can’t put her on for the full 40 minutes. She’s still finding her rhythm and learning to trust her ankle again.”

In the Scottish women’s league, defending champions City of Edinburgh Kool Kats lost their six-game unbeaten record to Lady Rocks last Friday, but they can bounce back tonight when they host Division One side Glasgow Fever.

Third-placed Edinburgh University face a Cup semi-final dress rehearsal with West Lothian Wolves on Sunday, and the students are flying high after trouncing Falkirk by over 30 points last week.

Meanwhile, in the Scottish men’s league, there was another Cup semi-final preview on Wednesday night when Boroughmuir Blaze won 94-68 at Pleasance Basketball Club.

Tonight sees Edinburgh University’s men’s team seek to end a four-game losing streak when they play Stirling Knights at The Peak. They’ve already been beaten by Stirling this season after blowing a 14-point half-time lead in September.

Two in-form sides go head-to-head tomorrow afternoon when City of Edinburgh Kings travel to Dunfermline Reign. Kings are chasing a fifth straight win, but Dunfermline blitzed them on the opening weekend of the season and are unbeaten in five in the league.