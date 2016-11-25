Edinburgh Kings face stern test at home to Fury

Tonight’s visit of the unbeaten Scottish Basketball League leaders Falkirk Fury will provide the biggest test so far for second-placed Edinburgh Kings at their new home at the new Portobello HS.

If they are to maintain their title challenge, Kings must contain the three-point shooting firepower of Fury’s Austrian star Adam Hammerschmidt plus former BBL three-point ace Keith Bunyan and young guard Eddy Leginus.

“Our performances have been getting better every week and the team really is coming together after a few changes in the summer,” said Kings coach Craig Nicol.

“We’ve started to play and look like a really strong unit.”

The game tips off at 7.50pm – only half an hour before before the champions, Boroughmuir Blaze, who are lying fourth, host fifth-placed Edinburgh University at the Crags SC in another unfortunate fixture clash.

But worse is still to come with the first home game of the new women’s pro team Caledonia Pride at Oriam on Saturday, December 10 due to overlap with the Kings-versus-Blaze clash at Portobello HS the same day.

Pride are away to London this weekend for two fixtures and hope to have injury victims Sarah Thomson and Hannah Peacock back in the side.

Former St Mirren player Thomson, who joined Pride from Leicester Riders, had not played for several months and gingerly made a comeback this week for Edinburgh University, in their BUCS Northern Premier Division 76-32 win over St Andrews University.

At least there seem to be no clashes tomorrow when Edinburgh Kool Kats senior women face Falkirk Fury in their first home game at the new PHS venue at 3pm.

Unbeaten Kats top the Scottish Women’s League but Fury women have only lost once and have been noticeably improving, running up 82 points in their home win over Tayside Musketeers last weekend.