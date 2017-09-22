Edinburgh Kings hope to be back to full strength for visit of Saints

City of Edinburgh Kings should be back at full strength for tonight’s Scottish Basketball League clash with St Mirren, but Kings head coach Craig Nicol admits it will still be difficult to end the Paisley side’s unbeaten record.

An injury-hit Kings team lost their season-opener with Dunfermline before winning in Stirling, and the two-week break since then has left them better prepared for St Mirren’s visit to Portobello High School.

“We look like we’ll be back at full strength again,” said Nicol. “We’ve had quite a few training sessions with everybody fit, so we’re ready to go on Friday night.”

Saints have already beaten both Dunfermline and Stirling this season, and Nicol warned: “They’ve consistently been a tough team for us to play against for the last four or five years, so we know what to expect from them. They’re very talented and we’ll need to play well to beat them.”

Three other Capital teams will be in action tomorrow afternoon, with unbeaten 2016 champions Boroughmuir Blaze travelling over the new Queensferry Crossing to face a Dunfermline Reign side which has lost its last two games but did come within nine points of handing reigning champions Falkirk Fury a shock defeat last weekend.

Newly-promoted Pleasance Basketball Club have pulled off back-to-back home wins over Edinburgh. and Glasgow University, and they will bid to complete a hat-trick of victories at Glasgow Storm.

Edinburgh University are also heading west to play their Glasgow counterparts, with both clubs still seeking their first win of the new campaign.

In the women’s league, champions City of Edinburgh Kool Kats host unbeaten Tayside Musketeers at Gracemount High on Saturday as they chase their third straight victory.