Edinburgh Kings star Alex Ferguson signs for Fresno Pacific

Alex Ferguson is all set to become a major sporting figure once again, but this time we’re not talking about the retired football legend in his 70s but an 18-year-old basketball prospect from Edinburgh.

The former Leith Academy pupil and City of Edinburgh Kings player will soon be plying his trade in the American collegiate system, the gateway to the NBA, after signing a letter of intent with Fresno Pacific University in California.

The 6ft 8in forward, who is currently at the Barking Abbey high performance centre in London, first tried the sport in primary five when he went along to Kings’ Sunday Hoops sessions. His progress since then has been rapid and has seen him involved with the Scotland and Great Britain national squads as well as attending the elite Deng Camp for the UK’s leading players.

“It’s always been an ambition of mine to play at the NCAA level, so that I can further my game and test myself against top competition,” said Ferguson. “Playing in the NCAA will be a great opportunity for me to challenge myself in terms of adapting to the American style of basketball. Fresno Pacific is the perfect fit for my game and will be the best place to help my transition. I can’t wait to be part of their programme and get on the court with my new team-mates.

“I’ve really enjoyed the sport since beginning way back in Sunday Hoops. I’ve had many great experiences and made many friends. I owe a huge thanks to all of my coaches and team-mates that have been part of my journey so far, particularly at City of Edinburgh Basketball Club.”

Kings coach Craig Nicol added: “I’m incredibly proud of what Alex has been able to achieve. He is an excellent example of what you can do if you set yourself a goal and do everything you can to reach it. He is an ideal role model for the younger players coming through at our club.”

Ferguson’s future head coach at Fresno, CJ Haydock, said: “Alex was someone who jumped off the screen at us when we watched him on film. He had a unique skill-set, size, intelligence, toughness and character. When we had the chance to see him compete live and build a relationship with him, we became immensely confident that this is a young man with a bright future who has the chance to be a special player in our league.”