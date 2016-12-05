Edinburgh Uni warm up for Cup semi-final by defeating Reign

Edinburgh University basketball completed a season’s double over Dunfermline Reign after mounting a comeback to win 87-77 in the Scottish League at St Columba’s High which keeps the students in fourth place.

Coach Achilleas Chatzitheocharis was delighted with the way his team played following their close game with Boroughmuir Blaze the previous week.

Down 44-40 at half-time EU took the third quarter 19-12 and the fourth 27-19 for a comfortable result against the seventh-placed team. “The key in the second half was our rebounding and cutting out the turnovers,” said the Greek play-caller. Leo Mancini with 23, Brendan Mullan with 20 and Lauritz Juffers 15 top scored for EU, while Jake Sirrell scored 22 and the Travers twins, Michael and Andrew, 17 and 15 for Reign.

Edinburgh Kings, joint top of the table with Falkirk Fury and St Mirren, were never in any danger of losing their home game Glasgow University, a team they had already beaten in the Scottish Cup, albeit narrowly.

But for a time both teams seemed to be trying to record the lowest score of the season, with the visitors failing to register a basket in the third quarter after Kings led 35-26 at half-time. Kings eventually won 58-37 and face Boroughmuir Blaze at Portobello HS at 2pm on Saturday in a Scottish Cup semi-final.

Blaze were given a close first half by Tayside Musketeers at Broughty Ferry before winning 64-48 while Falkirk Fury disposed of Glasgow Storm 64-51 away at Scotstoun.

The best game of the weekend was probably the Scottish Women’s League tie at the Crags where EU were forced to move from the Pleasance to play Tayside.

The Muskies were eight up going into the final minute but ended up clinging on for a 76-74 win which should guarantee their top section status when the league splits shortly. With a game still to play EU should also go through to the top six with the same win-loss record.

But Polonia Phoenix have two to play before Christmas and are away to unbeaten Edinburgh Kool Kats at Portobello HS on Thursday at 7.50pm. An upset win there would seal their place upstairs.