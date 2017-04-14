Injured Hannah Peacock won’t strut her stuff for Pride during run-in

Injury has played a big part in the fortunes of new Scottish pro basketball team Caledonia Pride and head coach Bart Sengers has now abandoned all hope of his star GB forward Hannah Peacock being fit for their last two Women’s BBL games, the first of which is against Manchester Mystics at Oriam on Sunday (1pm).

As a special reward to their fans who have given the team the reputation of having the best support in the league, BasketballScotland are offering tickets at half price for the last home game of their inaugural season.

Peacock damaged ankle ligaments early in the season and, though she is back walking normally, she still gets stabs of pain whenever she tries to exert any force.

“I’m just hoping she can be fit in time for Scotland’s team if and when we can get internationals fixed up to qualify for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast,” explained Sengers, who is also the national team coach.

Given that Peacock is the second biggest player in the team and a fine athlete as well as the only real cover for 6ft 4in US centre Tricia Oakes, Pride have done remarkably well without her, including winning three games in a row recently to put them in with an outside chance of qualifying for the Top Eight Play-Offs.

Pride, now in ninth place in the ten-team table, must assume they must win both their remaining games to overtake Cardiff Archers and gain that coveted play-off spot,

Their game with Mystics, who they have played twice already, once in the league and once in the cup, will certainly be a measure of how far they have progressed. The wins for the Manchester side were 77-52 and 69-48.

Meanwhile, another Pride player, Scotland guard Beth Mackie, has revealed that she has been struggling with an ankle injury recently and is hoping to get through the remaining games without further trouble so that she can give it some rest.