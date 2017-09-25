Kings and Kats take victories but Blaze suffer defeat

City of Edinburgh Kings and Kats both enjoyed weekend wins in the men’s and women’s Scottish Basketball League, while pro team Caledonia Pride stepped up their pre-season preparations by reaching the final of the women’s tournament in Dublin.

Kings had endured an injury-hit start to the new campaign but were back to full strength for St Mirren’s visit to Portobello High School. Centre Ali Mackay landed 15 points on his return from a broken finger, while Kyle Jimenez added 17, hoisting his season’s tally to 56, as Kings broke clear in the final quarter to win 72-62.

Kats were also made to scrap by visitors Tayside Musketeers as the reigning champions handed debuts to Luxembourg duo Kim Schintgen and Laura Wilwert. There were only four points in it at half-time but Kings pulled away to secure their third straight victory by 60 points to 40.

Boroughmuir Blaze also hoped to make it three wins out of three at Dunfermline, but the Fifers blitzed them from the outset, scoring the first 13 points and leading 23-6 at the end of the opening quarter. The gap grew to 22 by half-time, and although Blaze cut it to three going into the closing minutes, Reign held on for a shock 73-65 win.

Edinburgh University finally broke their duck this season when they edged out their Glasgow counterparts 58-55, but Pleasance Basketball Club were unable to play Glasgow Storm after seven players called off, leading coach Scott Sanford to request a postponement.

Meanwhile in Ireland, Caledonia Pride topped their group after beating IT Carlow, Nuig Mystics and Killester before overcoming Liffey Celtics in the semi-finals. Their old WBBL rivals Team Northumbria won Sunday’s final 53-38, but Pride are in good heart ahead of their opening game of the season against Nottingham Wildcats at Oriam on October 7.