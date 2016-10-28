Kings put Scottish Cup to the top of their wish list

With the new Portobello High School games hall not yet available to them Edinburgh Kings will be at Holy Rood High School tonight to play Glasgow University in the second round of the Scottish Cup at 7.50pm.

Kings’ new coach Craig Nicol will be anxious to steer his side back on the winning trail after their 69-60 first defeat of the season away to St Mirren in the Scottish League and the winless students would appear to offer the perfect opportunity. When the two teams met in Glasgow at the start of the league season Kings won 76-53.

But, with GU only losing to Saints by a single basket in their recent league clash, the visitors are clearly capable of an upset.

“We need to put last weekend’s disappointing result behind us and make sure we perform tonight,” said Nicol.

“Our earlier league game against Glasgow was a good first performance but that counts for nothing in the Scottish Cup – that’s a trophy we really want to bring home this season.”

A key member of the home side will be former GU captain Calum Nicol, whose defence and shot-blocking helped make the students such formidable rivals in recent seasons.

But also available to Kings, following the cancellation of the Scottish Junior Men’s cup-tie away to Portlethen Tigers (who have withdrawn), will be 16-year-old Ryan Armour, who has made a big impression in his recent cameo roles for the seniors.

With Scottish internationalist guard Garreth Lodge away this weekend Armour may well earn extended minutes.

Another Scottish cap, Eoghann Dover, will miss Boroughmuir Blaze’s Scottish senior cup tie away to Portlethen tomorrow at 4pm but Blaze should still be too strong for the normally feisty Grampian League side.

Edinburgh University men are also away tomorrow, on cup duty at Grove Academy, Broughty Ferry (1.20pm) to winless Tayside Musketeers whose head coach John Grant may be back on the bench after a month’s holiday in the USA.