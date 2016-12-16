Kings seek immediate revenge but it’s a must-win for Blaze

Tonight’s Scottish League basketball clash between Boroughmuir Blaze and Edinburgh Kings at the Crags SC at 8.20pm has a lot riding on it.

It is not only a revenge chance for Kings after their shock home Scottish Cup defeat by their Capital rivals at Portobello last weekend it is a must-win game for Blaze in terms of their title challenge. Kings are joint top along with Falkirk Fury and and St Mirren with just one defeat while Blaze are fourth but already with three defeats. Another loss would put them alongside Edinburgh University in fifth place.

Kings have injury worries ahead of tonight’s game.

Paddy Campbell and Ali MacKay picked up knocks in their 10-point loss to Blaze, Campbell a back injury and MacKay a leg knock.

Both have been highly influential in their team’s recent run of league wins, Campbell especially at the offensive end and MacKay excelling both in defence and offence.

Fury host St Mirren at the Mariner SC tonight.

City of Edinburgh have seven games with their Falkirk rivals over the weekend including five under-age while Fury also host EU women at the Mariner tomorrow at 1.50pm.

Caledonia Pride will be hoping for better luck when they stage their second home game in the WBBL at Oriam tomorrow at 1pm.

Leicester Riders are the visitors and with five wins and only two defeats so far will prove even tougher nuts to crack than Cardiff Met Archers who took last week’s game after overtime 83-74.

EU student Hannah Robb suffered ankle ligament damage in that game and could be out for several weeks.