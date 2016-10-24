Kings slip up against Saints but students go down Storm

The fluctuating form of Edinburgh’s top basketball teams continued with Edinburgh Kings slipping to their first defeat of the season 69-60 at the hands of St Mirren at the Lagoon Centre while Edinburgh University men came back from their reverse against Falkirk Fury to tame Glasgow Storm 59-55 at Scotstoun.

Apart from possibly unbeaten league leaders Falkirk Fury, who took care of Glasgow University 59-40 at home, Saints may be the only team in the country who can contain Kings centre Ali Mackay, who was restricted to seven points by a combination of Craig Storm and Chris Cleary.

Even without Nic Collins, Saints had enough firepower to get the job done, Hunter and Chris Barron sharing top spot with 15 points each, Cleary and Dave Johnston adding 14 each while Craig Reilly led Kings with 14, Paddy Campbell adding 13 and Calum Nicol 11.

EU started strongly in Glasgow and held Storm to just seven points in the first quarter and led 32-24 at half-time. But their opponents came back to take a one-point lead with three minutes to go only for EU to produce another strong surge.

Luxembourgian Eric Steffen came alive to score eight of his 23 points (5 x 3pts) in the last quarter with Brendan Mullan adding 16.

Edinburgh Kool Kats are still unbeaten and lead the Scottish Women’s League after two forays west.

They had to come from 30-23 down at half-time and 41-39 after the third quarter to beat rookies Glasgow University 55-45, helped by 13 points from Emma Findlay and ten from Tracey Phillips, while Leanne Paige had 30, Nicola McBrierty 20 and Phillips 15 in their 86-69 win over St Mirren.

EU women, minus key players away with Caledonia Pride, were also given a fight by GU before prevailing 48-42.

Pride had another tough weekend on the road, going down 91-52 to Notts Wildcats where Tricia Oakes had ten points and 12 rebounds and Natalie Bastian 15 points and 88-43 at Sheffield Hatters where Oakes top-scored with 14 points.