Kings will focus on their gameplan in derby with Blaze

City of Edinburgh Kings and local rivals Boroughmuir Blaze go head-to-head in the Scottish Basketball League at Portobello High School tonight before Caledonia Pride chase their second major scalp in a week in Leicester tomorrow.

Kings narrowly lost a classic encounter with champions Falkirk Fury in Grangemouth last Friday, but captain Paddy Campbell stressed: “We know if we play to our strengths and stay focused on our own gameplan, we can beat any team in this league. Blaze play a fast-paced style of basketball that we’ll have to guard against.”

Boroughmuir appear to have recovered from last month’s shock defeat in Dunfermline and had six scorers in double figures when they thrashed Stirling Knights by 34 points last weekend.

Pleasance Basketball Club, who also lost to Dunfermline, look to return to winning ways when they travel to The Peak to play Stirling tonight.

All eyes tomorrow will be on Edinburgh-based women’s pro team Caledonia Pride after last Saturday’s sensational 78-64 home victory over the reigning WBBL champions Nottingham Wildcats. Summer signing Rosanna “Rosie” Reynolds also made the WBBL Team of the Week after contributing 15 points, 17 rebounds and four assists on her Pride debut.

Opponents Leicester Riders were league runners-up last season and also won their opening fixture against London Lions, but Pride’s Scotland international Sarah Thomson preferred to focus on her own team ahead of their trip to the Midlands.

“It’s really exciting to get off to such a good start,” she said. “If you look back to our first game last year, we couldn’t really compete, but we’ve worked so hard and there’s been a huge improvement. Everyone puts so much effort in and the whole team buys into what our coach Bart Sengers is teaching us.”

Tomorrow also sees Edinburgh University’s men go to Glasgow Storm following last weekend’s narrow defeat to St Mirren, while in the women’s league, Polonia Phoenix entertain St Andrews University at Gracemount High.