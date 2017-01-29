Kool Kats aiming for a double after clinching league title

Edinburgh Kool Kats clinched the Scottish Women’s League for the third time in four years when they beat Tayside Musketeers 72-53 at Portobello HS

They are poised to add the Scottish Cup if they can repeat their victory over the same rivals at Oriam on Sunday.

Scottish internationalist forward Dr Tracey Phillips, a veteran of the Kats’ very first Scottish Cup success at Ainslie Park SC in 1994, believes that the current team are at least on a par with the stars of the past. “We’re clicking really well and though we’re not the tallest team around we’ve got a lot of strength at forward,” she said, picking out Nicola McBrierty and Rachel Boyd who have both returned to the team this season.

“Nicola plays above her size and Rachel rebounds and defends well.”

Coach Ben Gunn agrees and believes the team is the best balanced they have had for some time. “We’re certainly stronger than last year and the return of Annie Rowan has given us an extra option at guard.

“We’ve got a stronger bench too with a lot of good juniors coming up,” he said, pointing to the fact that Kats’ under-18s are unbeaten in the national league and in their cup final too.

Captain Emma Findlay led the Kats scoring with 16 points, McBrierty adding 14 and Phillips and Leanne Page nine each as they took the first quarter 25-14 and the second 18-15.

Tayside, for whom Laura Hare led with 18 and Paula Foster scored 14, fought back briefly to take the third quarter 17-15 but Kats were back in control in the final 10 minutes which they won 14-7.

Elsewhere, Polonia Phoenix looked rusty as they went down 49-37 at home to Edinburgh Uni at Gracemount HS while EU men lost 63-46 away to Falkirk Fury.

Caledonia Pride gave another encouraging WBBL Trophy display away to Sheffield Hatters, losing 69-50 on Saturday.