Kool Kats beaten for first time but remain clear at top

Edinburgh Kool Kats lost their unbeaten record when they went down 76-61 away to Glasgow Rocks in one of the upsets of the basketball season so far at Cumbernauld.

But Kats still lead the Scottish Women’s League by a clear margin with Falkirk Fury their nearest challengers on three defeats.

Kats were hit by a long-range shooting blitz of nine three-pointers, with Erin Gilbride the leading Rocks hot-shot on 26 points.

Kats coach Ben Gunn blamed the defeat on “poor defence” by his team, who were again led by Leanne Paige with 23 points.

With students not all back for the new term, Edinburgh University men were extremely short-handed for their away game with Stirling Knights and lost 77-62.

Bruce Taylor had his best game of the season in scoring 17 for EU, who trailed 23-6 after the first quarter, then took the second 24-14 before wilting again 23-4 in the third.

EU, now seventh in the table, have a big derby game on Saturday at home to Edinburgh Kings at the Pleasance, when coach Achilleas Chatzitheocharis hopes to have a much stronger roster.

Boroughmuir Blaze cruised to an 85-73 away win over Glasgow Storm at Scotstoun, leading 53-41 at half-time and 74-57 after the third.

“Some of the guys hit a wall after the full-on effort of last week’s game versus Plymouth,” said coach Simon Turner, who was without Lithuanian star Tomas Cicenas.

Captain Eoghann Dover led with 25, Sam Stott close behind with 24 and John Browne added 14.