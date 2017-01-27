Kool Kats can wrap up the title with victory over Musketeers

Edinburgh Kool Kats can seal the Scottish Women’s League basketball title before the end of January if they defeat Tayside Musketeers at Portobello High School tonight at 8pm.

Kats need only win one of their remaining three regular season games to clinch the title for the third time in four years and, having beaten Tayside 68-47 away in their first encounter with them, have every right to be confident.

“Last week’s win over Edinburgh University was one of our best performances of the season,” said coach Ben Gunn.

“Our defence was superb but we need the same again if we are to defeat Tayside tonight.”

Number one threat to Kats is the talented Yhana Van Wees who scored 17 points and hauled down 23 rebounds in Tayside’s 55-49 home win over Falkirk Fury last Sunday.

Edinburgh Kings travel to Scotstoun to play Glasgow Storm tomorrow at 1.30pm with coach Craig Nicol hoping his younger brother Calum will be fully fit after he tweaked his ankle in their narrow 62-60 win over Edinburgh University.

Garreth Lodge stepped up with 13 points against the students and may need to do so again with Craig Reilly still out.

EU have their toughest outing of the season so far away to Falkirk Fury at the Mariner SC tonight at 8pm.

Having twice had crucial controversial baskets given against them in games this season EU will be hoping for better luck against the league leaders who have dropped only one game so far.

EU women, whose chances of retaining their title have already gone, are away to local rivals Polonia Phoenix at Gracemount HS tomorrow at 11.00am with Polonia still in the hunt for a high finish and home advantage in the Play-Offs.

Polonia have lost only four games, the same as Tayside and Fury but have played one fewer and are at home to Fury in a big game next Thursday.

Boroughmuir Blaze are away to Dunfermline Reign in both men’s and women’s leagues, the men at St Columba’s HS tomorrow at 3.30pm and the women at the same venue on Sunday at 3.20pm.