Kool Kats finally defeated but Nicol left proud

City of Edinburgh Kool Kats finally tasted their first league defeat of the season as the reigning Scottish women’s basketball champions lost an epic top of the table clash with Lady Rocks at St Maurice’s High School, Cumbernauld.

Kats had won all six previous league games, while Rocks were unbeaten in five, so something had to give. It eventually proved to be the Capital club’s 100 per cent record, although that looked unlikely in the early stages as the fired-up visitors led by 11 points at the end of the opening quarter. It was all-square at half time before Kats eased ahead again at 61-59 going into the final ten minutes. Rocks finished the stronger team, however, and scraped home 78-73, leaving Emma Findlay on the losing side despite posting a match-high 27 points for Kats.

City of Edinburgh’s men’s team fared better on Saturday afternoon, following up their famous Cup quarter-final win over St Mirren with a routine league victory over Glasgow Storm at the Kelvin Hall. Kings led from the start and had the game in the bag by the time they opened up a 31-point advantage at the end of the third quarter. A low-key final stanza saw Kings wrap up a 69-33 win, prompting a delighted head coach Craig Nicol to tweet: “Incredibly proud of our players.”

Boroughmuir Blaze are also through to next month’s Cup semi-finals and maintained their recent momentum with a hard-fought local 75-67 derby victory over Edinburgh University at The Crags Centre.

The students still appeared shell-shocked following their narrow defeat in last Monday’s Cup quarter-final at Pleasance BC, and Blaze duly led 40-30 at half time. A storming third quarter helped Edinburgh University draw level, but Boroughmuir pulled away again at the death as 18 points from Sam Stott inspired them to a battling 75-67 win.

The University’s ladies team enjoyed an emphatic 68-37 away victory over Falkirk Fury.