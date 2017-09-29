Kool Kats open defence of Scottish Cup at St Mirren

Edinburgh Kool Kats open their Scottish Women’s Basketball Cup campaign away to St Mirren tonight.

Holders Kats travel to Paisley boasting a perfect 3-0 record this season, and with attacking trio Leanne Page, Nicola McBrierty and Emma Findlay already scoring freely, Capital rivals Polonia Phoenix are the only Premier side to have seriously challenged them so far. St Mirren lost their sole Division One fixture to Glasgow Fever.

Boroughmuir Blaze, Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt Universities and Edinburgh Lions all involved in the men’s Scottish Cup tomorrow.

Blaze, ten-time Cup winners and runners-up to Falkirk last season, appeared to have started the season strongly before suffering a shock 73-65 defeat at Dunfermline last Saturday, when coach Simon Turner conceded the better team won. “They beat us in a fair contest and it’s up to us to be better prepared the next time we play them,” he said.

Blaze should return to winning ways against Division Two Heriot-Watt at The Crags Centre, although Turner warned: “They’re an up-and-coming club and they’re well-organised. They’ll come here with energy and enthusiasm, so we’ll have to be aware of that and start the game well.”

Edinburgh University will expect to eliminate East Warriors Aberdeen after posting their first win of the season at Glasgow University last weekend. Edinburgh Lions, by contrast, will be underdogs at Glasgow Storm.

Two more Capital sides play on Sunday afternoon when City of Edinburgh Kings, who last lifted the Cup in 2013, journey to Ayrshire Tornadoes and Pleasance Basketball Club, the inaugural winners of the trophy back in 1947, travel to South Aberdeenshire to take on Panthers.

Injury-hit Kings were back at full strength for last Friday’s home victory over St Mirren, but Pleasance had seven players called off, prompting coach Scott Sanford to ask for their game at Glasgow Storm to be postponed. “We’ll be all good for the Cup match,” promised Sanford.