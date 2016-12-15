Kool Kats purr after making Scottish Cup final

Edinburgh Kool Kats clinched their place in basketball’s Scottish Women’s Cup final with an impressive 77-51 win over holders Edinburgh University at Portobello HS.

Ahead only 4-3 after the opening exchanges, Kats sprang to life with an 8-0 run sparked by a three from Leanne Paige, who had a superb game, scoring 22 points.

Emma Findlay was also in top form, scoring 19, including three threes and Nicola McBrierty 12pts and Tracey Phillips (ten) were joined by Annie Rowan in an impressive starting five.

For EU, Hansine Marshall showed why Caledonia Pride coach Bart Sengers had her on court v Cardiff, scoring 25 points, including three threes, before picking up a foot injury.

Kats will meet Tayside Musketeers in the final at Oriam on February 5.