Lady Rocks are sure to test Kool Kats’ unbeaten record

City of Edinburgh Kool Kats head coach Ben Gunn is well aware that his team’s unbeaten league record will be seriously threatened in tonight’s top-of-the-table clash with Lady Rocks at St Maurice’s High School, Cumbernauld.

The defending Scottish women’s basketball champions have won all six league games this season, while Rocks are undefeated in five, so something has to give this evening.

“We know that this will be our toughest test of the season so far,” admitted Gunn. “We’re aware of their key players and what we’ll have to guard against, so we have to stick to our game plan and execute on both ends of the floor for 40 minutes. The girls have responded well and our training has really shifted up a gear this week, but we’ll need to be at our best to come back along the M8 with the win.”

Tonight also sees Boroughmuir Blaze welcome Edinburgh University’s men to The Crags Centre. Blaze are on a high after reaching next month’s Scottish Cup semi-finals, but the students will still be hurting following their narrow defeat in Monday evening’s gripping quarter-final with Pleasance BC.

City of Edinburgh Kings also progressed to the last four by defeating in-form St Mirren, and they too play a side still licking its wounds after exiting the Cup when they travel to Glasgow Storm tomorrow afternoon.

Edinburgh University’s ladies’ team succeeded where their men failed by making the Cup semis, and they ravel to face to Falkirk Fury on Sunday. That same afternoon, Polonia Phoenix are at Tayside Musketeers in Dundee. Caledonia Pride have no fixture.