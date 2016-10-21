Pride postpone first home game amid fixture switch

Still struggling with injuries and a tough travel schedule, Caledonia Pride have switched round their fixtures this weekend and postponed their first Women’s BBL home game till December 10.

Due to play top side Notts Wildcats away tomorrow at 6pm, Pride were originally then due to fly north to be ready to face Sheffield Hatters at home at Oriam on Sunday.

But now they will drive north to play the Hatters in Sheffield on Sunday at 1pm.

Pride’s opponents for their first home game on December 10 will be Cardiff Archers, with the return against Hatters likely to be later in the season.

Some of the Pride team will already have been on the road this week with Edinburgh University, who went down 78-40 to Northumbria in Newcastle on Wednesday.

But it is not just the semi-pro Pride who are being stretched by a demanding playing schedule. Edinburgh Kool Kats will travel west twice this weekend tonight to face Scottish League rookies Glasgow University tonight at 7.20pm before returning on Sunday to play St Mirren at the Lagoon Centre at 2.20pm.

In all, eight of the City of Edinburgh club teams will be heading along the M8 this weekend. Unbeaten Edinburgh Kings men lead off at the Lagoon tonight at 8.15pm to face Saints.

Boroughmuir Blaze are also on the road tonight but should take care of Stirling Knights at the Peak Centre at 8pm despite Knights’ shock 59-58 away win over Glasgow University last weekend.

EU men are still reeling from their 78-43 defeat by Falkirk Fury and may find Glasgow Storm tough to manage at the Kelvin Hall tomorrow (1.30pm).

EU women, meanwhile, are at home to GU at the Pleasance tomorrow at 3.50pm.