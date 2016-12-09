Students aiming to be part of Capital derby Cup final

Edinburgh University men travel to Falkirk as very much the underdogs for their Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk Fury at the Mariner Centre tonight at 8pm.

But with a final against either Boroughmuir Blaze or Edinburgh Kings to be played at Oriam on January 31 there is no shortage of incentive for EU coach Achilleas Chatzitheocharis.

Edinburgh Kings, who play Boroughmuir Blaze at Portobello HS tomorrow at 2pm, have shown Fury are beatable – at least in the league. And Blaze coach Simon Turner insists Kings are “certainly favourites” tomorrow.

“They deserved their win over Falkirk but it will be a great game to be a part of.”

Turner is relieved to have possibly the best player in the league still available as Lithuanian forward Tomas Cicenas has not yet firmed up his pending move to Canada.

“He should also still be with us for our league game with Kings a week today at the Crags,” added Turner.

Kings are chasing their first Scottish men’s Cup for four years with Kool Kats hoping to follow them into the women’s final by beating Edinburgh University at Portobello HS on Tuesday.

“We held Blaze to their lowest points total of the season in the league and we’ll need that again to halt their fast-paced offence,” said Kings coach Craig Nicol.