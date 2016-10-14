Unbeaten records go on the line at Holy Rood High

City of Edinburgh’s men’s and women’s senior basketball teams will defend their unbeaten Scottish League records at a temporary new home this weekend at Holy Rood High School where Kool Kats will host Cumbernauld’s Lady Rocks tonight at 7.20pm.

Tomorrow, Kings face Glasgow Storm at 7pm.

Kats will be at full strength for the first time this season for the visit of a team with only one defeat and, with Nicola McBrierty back after missing their 56-46 win over Boroughmuir Blaze, should have the edge.

Also in action tonight are Blaze men who, after losing their unbeaten record away to St Mirren, should get back on track against Dunfermline Reign at the Crags at 8.20pm.

But Reign proved when they beat Glasgow University at home last Saturday that they cannot be taken too lightly.

Glasgow Storm are also a team capable of mixing it with the best and Kings are well aware of the dangers posed tomorrow.

“Storm have given us problems in the past so we’ll need to be ready to go on Saturday,” says near-veteran Scottish international guard Paddy Campbell.

“Last week’s win (77-71 aot) over Edinburgh Uni was a really good one for us as we’ve lost a few close games in recent seasons so it was good to see us keeping our composure.”

EU have perhaps the toughest task of the Capital sides at home tomorrow to unbeaten Falkirk Fury at the Pleasance at 1.20pm.

“A win would be great of course but we’re in a transition period and are aware we need to improve,” says their coach Achilleas Chatzitheocharis.

Fury Head Coach John Bunyan said: “EU have changed players and their coach but they appear to play the same up-tempo style as before so we’ll be aware of what we need to do against them.”

Fury’s smallest winning margin so far has been 15 points.