Andy Dunnett to lead West Lothian attack on Ayr Northfield

Queensferry ace Andy Dunnett will spearhead the West Lothian attack bidding to make an impression on the Bowls Scotland National Championships at Ayr Northfield later this month.

Dunnett, a previous district winner, clinched his place in the Singles line-up with a commanding 21-8 victory over Linlithgow challenger Martin Byrne in the recent District Finals played at the Deans BC in Livingston.

Teenager Darren Pearce will also visit Ayrshire after the emerging Kirkliston bowler claimed the Junior Singles spot having escaped from jail in his final.

Pearce, like Dunnett a member of the WLBA Hamilton Trophy team,looked to be well and truly handcuffed at 16-10 down to Greg Baldry of Newbridge but broke free with a 3 to 13 then, having dropped a single, dashed to 21 with a run of 2, 1, 2, 1.

A dramatic climax to the Pairs final saw the Uphall Station partnership of Derek Mairs and Jimmy Mallon pull a thrilling 16-15 victory out of the bag having conjured up a magic finish of 1, 2, 1 to pip Drew Paterson and James Speirs Jnr of Newbridge.

A last-gasp rewrite of the developing script in the Triples saw the good news ending for ace Kirkliston trio Steven Forrest, Mark Allison and Commonweath Games gold medal star Neil Speirs aborted in favour of their Glenmavis (Bathgate) opposition.

Speirs and Co were heading for a trip to Ayr at 16-6 up but a twist in the tale caused by a super count of six at the penultimate end propelled Ian Watson, Davy Ross and Sandy McDougall to a shock 15-13 victory.

The final of the Fours saw the Uphall Station rink of Frazer Muirhead, Stewart Getty, David Lamb and Greg Logan deliver a masterclass performance that overwhelmed Colin Hamilton, Alan Brown, Jim McCallum and Stuart Pagan of Queensferry 21-13.

Kirkliston dominated in the Seniors Fours with Gordon Logan skipping Robert Cowe, Harold Baker and Gus Henderson to a 17-7 win over Frank Weir, Mark Wilson, Billy Gardner and Gordon Scott of Armadale.

More grief for Armadale saw Derek Kerr suffer a 21-16 defeat by Robert Saunders of Whitburn in the Seniors Singles while the Mixed Pairs produced a 22-9 win for Sandra Steven and Richard Mark of Uphall Station over Tim Shaw and Vikki Turner of Buchan Park.