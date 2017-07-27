Angela Uttley delighted to win Senior Singles title at Ayr

Angela Uttley of Glenmavis-Bathgate has won the Ladies Senior Singles title at the Bowls Scotland National Championships being played at Ayr Northfield.

The final against East Lothian star Janet Fairnie of Castlepark (Prestonpans) lasted 19 ends with Uttley including three full-house counts of 4 as she powered to the title with a commanding 21-8 victory.

“I won the mainstream pairs title with my sister Delia in 2009 then was just touched off by Lorna (Smith) in the 2012 main singles final so it is another thrill to be crowned champion of Scotland,” she said.

Uttley had faced mega star Margaret Letham of Burnbank-Hamilton in the morning semi-finals and beat the 1999 Singles champion 21-20 in 23 ends.

Letham looked well set for the final when holding a 20-13 lead but Uttley escaped from jail in spectacular fashion – dashing to 21 with a super run of 1, 3, 2, 2.

Fairnie booked her place in the final when beating Kim Ross of Lanark, 21-10, in 20 ends having raced into an 18-5 lead.

West Lothian were in with a shout to celebrate a title double but from 8-5 up in the final of the Ladies’ Seniors Fours the rink of Anne Waterson, Diane Ashenhurst, Margaret Armstrong and Jessie Halliday collapsed to 8-18 and lost 18-12 to Strathmiglo.

Strathmiglo had scored a 17-7 semi-final win over Colinton’s Linda Pica, Pat Pryde, Sandra Slater and Cathy Stark.

It was double heartbreak for Edinburgh in the men’s Seniors Singles with the exit of Jim Robertson in the semi-finals, the Maitland star leading 15-11 but crashing out to a 21-15 defeat at the hands of 2014 runner-up Jim Byron.

Byron hit 21 with a stunning finish of 4, 2, 4 and his win set up a clash with Slateford ace Gordon Ramsay who had progressed with a 21-12 win over Alistair Gunn of Bearsden.

Expectations that Ramsay would bring the national crown back to Slateford began to be lowered when he fell 17-12 down and, although he fought back to 17-20, his dreams of glory were crushed with the loss of a single.

The semi-finals of the Mixed Pairs signalled the end of the road for sister and brother Gillian and Scott Mackintosh of London Road Foundry with the 20-11 champions losing 21-6 to Inverurie – who then lost 14-11 to Stonehaven in the final.