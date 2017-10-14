Bainfield aiming to get off to a flyer as the Premier League begins

Bainfield aim to keep the Capital on the Scottish indoor bowls map this season as they embark on their Premier League campaign away to Coatbridge today.

The return of iconic figure Robert Marshall is a massive boost and, together with fellow skips James Hogg, Paul O’Donnell and Gavin Smith, their opening line-up looks strong.

Neil Watson is back in the fold and player-manager O’Donnell hands a debut to Greg Walker.

Bainfield:

Rink 1: Neil Watson, Brian Stoddart, Kevin Tennant, James Hogg.

Rink 2: Steven Pilley, Tam Ebbs, Craig Paterson, Paul O’Donnell.

Rink 3: Steven Stewart, Alan Brown (c), John McDermott, Gavin Smith.

Rink 4: Mark McIntosh, Greg Walker. David Gormley, Robert Marshall.

Midlothian will campaign in the same A section as Bainfield and, with home advantage at Dalkeith Stadium, the odds are stacked in their favour against Cumbernauld. Star trio David and Billy Peacock and Jack Macnab are absent but Midlothian have a strong set of skips in the shape of Ronnie Duncan (captain), Colin Walker, Graeme Archer and Danny McDougall.

Midlothian:

Rink 1: Scott Runciam, Craig Hodge, Andy Caldwell, Graeme Archer.

Rink 2: Ian Forbes, Paul Innes, Dogie Russell, Colin Walker.

Rink 3: Neil Linton, Jim Cullen, Scott Briggs, Danny McDougall.

Rink 4: Jamie Macnab, Ian Fleming, AJ Knight, Ronnie Duncan.

East Lothian enter the B Section as defending champions and with six-times world singles champion Alex Marshall in their team for their trip to Paisley. Ewan Fallen, a former national junior singles champion, returns after a short self-imposed exile from the sport. Two international figures, Scott Kennedy and Jamie Higgins, are absent but the experienced Willie Wood MBE and Graham Robertson join skips Marshall, Billy Mellors, Joe Mower and Derek Oliver in the team.

East Lothian: Rink 1: Ross Thomson, Ewan Fallen, Stuart Thomson, Alex Marshall MBE.

Rink 2: Mark Johnston, David Sked, Dean Riva, Billy Mellors.

Rink 3: Andrew Jeffrey, Dougie Berwick, Glenn Blair, Joe Mower.

Rink 4: Callum Darling, Willie Wood MBE, Graham Robertson, Derek Oliver.

West Lothian’s return to Premier League status is heralded by a testing home match at Livingston against Falkirk.

West Lothian: Rink 1: Bryan Cooper, David McCormick, Jamie Aitken, and Neil Speirs.

Rink 2: Ian Drysdale, Connor McKendrick, Cameron Greer, Mark Allison.

Rink 3: Scott Logan, Grant Knox, Craig Moss, James Speirs.

Rink 4: Blair Mackie, Raymond Logan, Des Hagart, Calum Logan.