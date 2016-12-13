Bainfield Ladies soar high at top of Division 1 East

Bainfield Ladies have moved five points clear at the top of Division 1 East in the indoor bowls national league after a fifth win in seven games.

Their latest top-of-the-table clash away to West Lothian at Livingston resulted in a resounding 21-shot victory (88-67). Both West Lothian and Headwell have one game in hand but neither can catch a Bainfield team that has the chance to end their division campaign in style when entertaining Tweedbank early in the new year.

Bainfield made a strong start at Livingston with a 32-14 domination of the first seven-end phase before a 30-20 capture of the second.

West Lothian did show a degree of spirit on the third and final phase, however, a 33-26 fightback was too little too late.

Bainfield’s Mandy Jenkin scored at 16 of the 21 ends that included a purple patch spell from 7-4 to 27-6 as she skipped Heather Stoddart, Jeanette Crawford and Cathy Falconer to a 28-7 win over Jean Brown.

Isabel Anderson conceded a five at the last but still skipped Kate Beveridge, Lily Murray and Betty Eaton to a 19-14 win over Lisa Barrett.

Anna Anderson included a super six as she skipped Aimee Robertson, Karen Tumblety and Susan Allan to a 22-19 win over Jennifer Sneddon.

Marion Dickson and her Bainfield rink of Sylvia McAnna, Davina Crawford and Isa Wilson held a 17-13 lead but slipped to a 27-19 defeat by Carole Clarkson.

Meanwhile, Midlothian made it a magnificent seven wins out of seven as they continued to dominate the Premier League East Division with a battling 77-73 win over East Fife at Methil.

Helped by game-changing killer deliveries on end 18 from Grace McGregor and Shona Johnstone, the final scores were: Shona Johnstone 20, Lynn Stein 13; Grace McGregor 24, Karen McAndrew 18; Annie Rutherford 18, Julie Sword 22; May Brownlee 15, Alice Fyall 20.