Barrett has home advantage as she goes for indoor bowls Singles glory

SCOTLAND internationalist Lisa Barrett carries the hopes of host club West Lothian IBC in the semi-finals and final climax to the Scottish Ladies Singles Bowls Championship at the Inveralmond Stadium in Livingston this weekend.

Three-times capped Barrett, who also has 24 junior caps on her CV, knows her home carpet like the back of her hand yet the talented 25-year-old is set for a tough last-four test against Caroline Brown of Blantyre today.

Brown lost the 2010 final to Julie Forrest of Teviotdale, a three times Junior champion with 33 full caps to her name.

Competition for the Singles title is extremely hot with 2007 champion Claire Johnston of Auchinleck back in the frame for a second success.

Her semi-final pitches the 33-times capped Ayrshire star against 15-times capped Carol Stuart of Turriff. The final takes place at 1pm on Sunday.

There is a strong East Lothian interest in the Junior Singles with four-times Under-25 capped Kim Hoggan from the Alex Marshall Arena bidding to raise her profile against stiff opposition.

Hoggan steps into the semi-final limelight against Carla Banks of Garioch while the opposite tie features Emma McIntyre of Dumbarton against Stephanie Wallace of Auchinleck.