Billy Mellors and Richard Mark make indoor Singles semi-finals

Billy Mellors has carried the East Lothian banner into the semi-finals stage of the Scottish Indoor Bowls Singles Championship due to take place at Blantyre IBC over the weekend of January 6-7.

2015 champion Mellors, 43, reeled off a hat-trick of wins in the playdown action in Perth at the expense of Dundee champion Kevin Brunton Snr, Stephen Davidson of Buchan then Callum Taggart of Paisley.

Mellors was joined in the last four by world-stage stars Paul Foster of Prestwick and Stewart Anderson of Blantyre plus West Lothian champion Richard Mark, 60, who claimed four scalps in the shape of Inverclyde champion Michael Stevenson, David Auld of Elgin, Graeme McDougall of West of Scotland and John McCabe Jnr of Galleon.

There was little joy, however, in the playdown action for the champion figures of Bainfield (Kevin Tennant), Balbardie (Mark Bonar) and Midlothian (David Peacock) with all three making early-round exits.

The semi-final draw pitches Mellors against Mark, and Foster against Anderson.