Billy Mellors and Scott Kennedy clash in EL singles final

Tonight’s action at the Alex Marshall Arena in East Lothian features the clash between great pals Billy Mellors and Scott Kennedy in the final of the Gents Singles Championship.

Both players continue to parade their skills on the international stage and the name of each is etched on the silverware of the national singles with Kennedy capturing the coveted trophy in 2008 and Mellors in 2015.

Mellors’ pathway into tonight’s final included a scintillating performance in the semi-final to beat Scott Mackintosh 19-10 while Kennedy thrilled the banking with a superb performance to beat Lessel Middler 20-14.

After going head-to-head, the duo will later team up in the final of Gents 4 Bowl Pairs while the Triples title is also on the agenda in company with Andrew Jeffrey.

One title is already in the bag with Kennedy, Mellors, Jamie Higgins and Derek Oliver having been crowned kings in the Fours.