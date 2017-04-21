Billy Mellors wins third East Lothian Singles title

East Lothian IBC hailed Billy Mellors as their Singles champion for a third time.

Mellors recaptured the crown at The Alex marshall Arena after defeating fellow treble-seeking opponent Scott Kennedy 21-17 in a final which lasted 23 ends.

Mellors was first off the mark with a double but Kennedy’s retaliation of 1, 1, 3, 3 thrust him into the driving seat at 8-2. He continued to dictate the pace at 12-7 but he was to find out that Mellors’ touch hadn’t deserted him.

Kennedy answered rising pressure at 12-11 with a full house count of 4 to 16.

But Mellors reacted to spark a four-end run of 1, 1, 2, 1 to move 16-16. And Mellors outgunned his rival 5-1 over the next four ends to capture the glory.

“The truth is that it could have gone any way,” said Mellors.

The additional bonus for Mellors is entry into the 2017/18 national singles while, on the domestic front, he joins Graham Robertson and Ian Bell as three-times Singles Champion of the club.

Mellors and Kennedy had earlier teamed up with Andrew Jeffrey to capture the Triples title having accelerated from 6-5 down to a commanding 24-8 win over Craig McCall, Gary Darling and Jamie Higgins.

The celebrated singles finalists had also teamed up with Higgins and Derek Oliver to bag The Fours title but they did experience the bitter taste of defeat in the final of 4Bowl Pairs coming at the 25-16 hands of Mark Johnston and Willie Wood.

Wood also celebrated title triumphs in the Seniors with success in the Triples and Fours but the 78-year-old made a 21-18 exit in the semi-final of the Singles to Peter Fallen who went to beat Lessel Middler, 21-13, in the final.

The men’s 2Bowl Pairs title went down to a to a tiebreak with the Uncle and Nephew partnership of Lessel Middler and Steven Clark edging the result at the expense of Andy Burt and Glenn Blair.