Bowls: Grant Logan beats cousin Scott for Kirkliston crown

Grant Logan has etched his name on the championship board at Kirkliston for a ninth time as the 40-year-old Scotland star captured the coveted Singles title at the expense of his 31-year-old cousin Scott Logan in an entertaining 24-end final.

Although Kirkliston is the ancestral home of the hugely successful Logan clan, it is Scott’s first season in membership and therefore a major coup to have reached the final at the first time of asking.

“Whilst I felt confident of giving Grant a good run for his money I did accept that the odds were in his favour and backed up by a singles record that includes four WL Masters and two WL Champion of Champions titles,” said Scott.

Grant came into the final with the semi-final scalp of defending champion Neil Speirs tucked into his belt, so he was operating in peak condition in terms of green awareness and had more depth of local knowledge than his Broxburn cousin.

However, the initial stages of the final – watched by an decent crowd – developed in favour of Scott and deservedly so, as his more consistent build-up of the better heads was rewarded by a an 11-7 lead after 11-ends.

Grant turned up the match temperature with a sizzling count of three on end 14 that kept him in the picture at 11-12. However, Scott hit his big cousin with a one, two counterpunch that re-established his authority at 15-11.

Grant edged a single to 12 at end 17 and that turned out to be the game-changing moment as he elected to introduce a longer length of jack that worked out to his advantage as it brought about a slight dip in the accuracy and consistency of Scott’s play.

Two singles closed Grant to 14-15, then he answered the loss of a single with a grandstand style finish of 3, 1, 1, 2 that swept him to a 21-16 victory.

“You never tire of winning the championship title at Kirkliston as it must be one of the most difficult ones to win in the country,” said Grant. “I had my work cut out in this one as Scott played well and had my measure most of the way.”

“I have no doubt that what swung it in my direction was changing the length of jack to longer as it brought me on to a more consistent line and length.”