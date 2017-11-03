Bowls: Lothians in the hunt for Junior title

The playdown action in the Scottish Junior Singles Championships take place this weekend with Abbeyview (Dunfermline) the venue for the challenge being made by the five indoor bowling clubs based in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Mark Walker represents Bainfield and is attempting to bridge a long gap that reaches back to the glorious 1991 title success of Alex Marshall. The Capital did come close in 2015 when Daniel Gormley was just touched off in the final.

Lewis Betts is an Edinburgh lad and already an emerging star on the outdoor scene as a member of Craigentinny; but with the sad demise of Portobello his indoor allegiance is to East Lothian and he has performed immensely well to earn the right to represent the Garden County.

Jack Macnab has just turned 18 and is already on the radar with three Junior caps to his name so the Midlothian camp are excited that their fast emerging star is bidding to emulate the 1994 title triumph of David Peacock.

Connor McKenzie is already prominent on the outdoor scene in West Lothian and has a strong competitive instinct that will be put seriously to the test on the national stage this weekend.

Stuart Ford is a grassroots player yet to hit serious heights under either code but has an ambitious nature and will be proud as punch to be representing the banner of The Balbardie club in Bathgate.

The draw pitches Walker of Bainfield against Macnab in the prelim round while McKendrick of West Lothian faces Daniel Colvin of Stonehaven. Betts of East Lothian tackles his counterpart from Aberdeen.

Ford of Balbardie has a bye into the first round proper and launches his campaign against the representative of Berwickshire.

A depleted women’s line up means their play down starts tomorrow. West Lothian have no representation while Bainfield and Balbardie are yet to publish their banner carriers.

Lorna Goldsmith is forward for Midlothian and is attempting to follow in the 2015 title footsteps of Stacey Laidlaw while Megan Kivlin of East Lothian will be inspired by the triumphs of Lynsey Nisbet in 2000 and 2003.

Goldsmith opens in the first round against Ariana Mowat of Aberdeen while Kivlin faces Caitlin Waddilove of Arbroath.

Balbardie tackle Falkirk while Bainfield open against Joanne Stewart of Turriff.