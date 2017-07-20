Brunstane ease EBL drop fears with away victory

Brunstane produced a brilliant 7-2 win away to Maitland in Division 1 of The Alpha Trophies sponsored Edinburgh Bowling League to which greatly eased their relegation worries.

Last year’s runners-up in Division 2 started to slide after a great start to life in the top flight and a visit to third-placed Maitland was full of menace but they returned home celebrating a 12-point lead over Hillside, who sit second from bottom.

Hillside have been great escapologists in the past but this season’s troubles continued in the shape of a 6-3 defeat at home to second-placed Parkside, who have little hope of closing the 12-point gap opened upat the top by defending champions Craigentinny.

Craigentinny still show signs of idling in front but their 5-4 away win over relegation-doomed Postal didn’t cause any panic in the ranks.

Tanfield, meanwhile, helped keep their head above water with a 5-4 win away at Northern.

After 12 of the 14 fixtures, the table reads: Craigentinny 79; Parkside 67; Maitland 59½; Northern 52; Brunstane 52; Tanfield 45½; Hillside 40; Postal 37.