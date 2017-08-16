Carrick Knowe win Edinburgh & Leith Top Five for eighth time

Carrick Knowe have confirmed their reputation as the kingpins of the Edinburgh & Leith Top Five Singles Championship having etched their name on the Ian McFarlane Trophy for a record extending eighth time.

Inaugural champions in 2000, the latest triumph was achieved at the 3-0 expense of Parkside having reeled off a hat-trick of wins that left the remaining two games unfinished in the final played at Colinton.

Wins for Paul O’Donnell, James Hogg and recently-crowned club champion Darren Hush triggered a victory salute that left Graham Pringle and icon figure Colin Mitchell with unfinished business.

Parkside have enjoyed the recent high of capturing the Scottish Triples title but have played second fiddle to Craigentinny In Division 1 of the Edinburgh Bowling League and now Carrick Knowe in the E&L Top Five.

O’Donnell set the Top Five Final alight with a scorching display that resulted in him giving the luckless Brian Salvona a 21-7 roasting in 14 ends, the Parkside challenger in with a chance at 7-8 but the victim of a sizzling 3, 3, 4, 3 finish by the former City of Edinburgh Open Champion.

Hogg gave a masterclass performance that dwarfed the undoubted talents of Neil Watson to beat his Hamilton Trophy colleague 21-8 in 14 ends.

Leading 9-0 from an opening run of 1, 1, 1, 3, 3 Hogg advanced to 16-2 before going on to land the killer punch.

Hush raised the loudest cheer of the final when clinching the title with a 21-6 win over Robert Donaldson.

Donaldson, a former Tait Trophy and Scottish Junior Singles champion, will be dismayed that he was restricted to six singles in a 19-end game that saw Hush bring silence to the opposition camp when adding 2, 3, 1, 1 to stand in clear sight of win number three at 18-4 up.

The state of play when Carrick Knowe had clinched victory saw Graham Pringle – subbing for the unavailable Richard Tough – leading Craig Bryce 16-7 and Colin Mitchell 11-10 down to Paul Veitch.

Mitchell, a former captain of Scotland and Tait Trophy winner reflected: “We were hungry to land this title as earlier in the season we had lost our grip of the Edinburgh Top Ten and, as the reigning national champions as well, that was a sore one.”