Craigentinny are favourites to win Specsavers Edinburgh Cup

The final of the Specsavers Edinburgh Cup pitches six times champions Craigentinny against twice finalists, Northern at Queensberry.

Craigentinny are the favourites.

However, the six- rink format of The Cup can bring other factors into play and Northern will still be hungry for success.

Northern’s first taste of an Edinburgh Cup final was in 2009 against defending champions Tanfield and, in a dramatic and traumatic climax, they were denied the glory by a killer of a last bowl of the match draw.

“We then played second best to Craigentinny in 2014 so reaching a third final of this ultra competitive event marks us out as a force to be reckoned with and our attitude going up against the top dogs of the EBL is both positive and fired up,” said spokesman Jamie Reid.

Craigentinny are strongly on course to capture the EBL Division 1 crown for a record extending ninth time and clinching a League and Cup double would make the 2017 season yet another remarkable one in a glorious history.

Club president Stuart Betts is disappointed to be missing from the occasion having starred in a cup run that included taking the scalps of holders Carrick Knowe, former Water of Leith giants, Sighthill, and twice winners Parkside.

Northern

Rink 1: Kenny Lawrence, Dave Smith, Grant Young (cpt) Roy Campbell.

Rink 2: Craig Snodgrass, James Watson, Jim Bathgate, James Barr.

Rink 3: Jim Martin, Robert Lee, George Prentice, Mike Burns.

Rink 4: Garry Harrison, Larry Sorrell, Gordon Wilson Snr, Gordon Wilson Jnr.

Rink 5: Jim McKenna, Alan Mitchell, Darren Prentice, and Jamie Reid.

Rink 6: Alan Ross, Walter Murray, Andy Reid, John Urquhart.

Craigentinny

Rink 1: Grant McLaren, Ronnie Douglas, Gary Muir, and Andrew Jeffrey.

Rink 2: Graeme Cook, Stuart McFarlane, Craig McCall, Kevin McFarlane.

Rink 3: Bill Leslie, Malcolm Milne, Davy Brown, Ian Paterson.

Rink 4: Grant Rogers, Liam Gordon, Josh Spalding, Andy Caldwell.

Rink 5: Kevin Hunter, Kenny Watling, Gordon Bold, Willie McDonald.

Rink 6: Scott Duncan, Alex Noble, Darren Smith, Danny Gormley.