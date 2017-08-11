Craigentinny top dogs in Edinburgh Bowling League yet again

Craigentinny have captured the Division 1 title of the Alpha Trophies-sponsored Edinburgh Bowling League for a record-extending ninth time, the defending champions finishing a commanding 11 points clear of second-placed Parkside.

The final round of fixtures saw Craigentinny suffer a 5-4 defeat away to Parkside but the visitors already had the title secured.

“This is the fifth time we have achieved the League and Cup double making 2017 yet another special year,” said president Stuart Betts.

“The EBL is going from strength to strength with the welcome addition of Water of Leith clubs making all competitions much stiffer and as a club that is hungry for success, we will not be resting on our laurels.”

Top-flight newcomers Brunstane, meanwhile, can be pleased at finishing in fourth place, having been promoted as runners-up in Division 2.

Postal came up as Division 2 champions and registered an average of five points over an exciting eight-match run in but were doomed to relegation by a poor start.

This week’s 5-4 win away to Hillside saw Postal leapfrog their relegated companions but left them 5½ points adrift of a third-from-bottom Tanfield.

Division 1 final placings: Craigentinny 88; Parkside 77; Maitland 69½; Brunstane 61; Northern 59; Tanfield 53½; Postal 48; Hillside 48.

Queensberry were the dominant force in Division 2 and, having captured the title by a runaway margin of 14 points, make an immediate return to the top flight where they will be joined by Summerside.

Pilrig have struggled in recent years and will be content just to have avoided the drop to Division 3.

Division 2 final placings: Queensberry 85; Summerside 71; Willowbrae 67; West End 63½; Wardie 62½; Pilrig 59; Mayfield 51½; Leith 44½.

Carrick Knowe rival Craigentinny for the No.1 spot in Capital bowling circles and, having been forced to start off life in the EBL in Division 5, they have shown character in reaching next season’s Division 2.

The former giants of the Water of Leith League romped away with the Division 3 title, winning 13 of their 14 games and finishing a massive 27½ points ahead of second-placed Colinton – a fellow migrant from the WOL.

Division 3 final placings: Carrick Knowe 109; Colinton 81½; Corstorphine 73½; Goldenacre 64½; Dudley 63; Whitehouse & Grange 47; Seafield 33½; Blackhall 32.

Ex-WOL clubs dominated the promotion race in Division 4 with Sighthill finishing all square on points with Bainfield but clinching top spot with a slim nine-shot advantage.

Bainfield had a big chance to land the killer punch but let the title slip out of their grasp with a narrow 5-4 win at home to Dean.

Gorgie Mills had to settle for third place.

Division 4 final placings: Sighthill 88½ (239); Bainfield 88½ (230); Gorgie Mills 80; Dean 64; Merchiston 63; LR Foundry 50; Liberton 41; Ardmillan 29.