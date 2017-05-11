Dechmont give Inter County Top Ten a lift

Dechmont Forklift Trucks is the headline sponsor of the 2017 Scottish Inter County Top Ten Championship.

DFT is a major industrial player nationwide as Scotland’s Dealer for CAT Lift Trucks and managing director Davey Forrest is a member of Buchan Park Bowling Club.

“I see at first hand the well-being activity and range of socialising benefits that the vast network of 860 clubs embraced by Bowls In Scotland brings to the nation in terms of community facilities and integration of the generations and I am happy to invest support in its structures,” he said.

Expectations are high for Edinburgh champions Carrick Knowe but they face a formidable test on away territory in this Sunday’s prelim round against their Ayrshire counterparts, West Kilbride.

Eight of the Carrick Knowe 10 feature in the Edinburgh & Leith team for the Cities and Counties Hamilton Trophy campaign while the other two are E&L team manager Graham Pringle and Tait Trophy legend Colin Mitchell.

Richard Tough leads the Carrick Knowe charge in the spearhead role of Singles player while Commonwealth Games internationalist Colin Mitchell skips Kevin Tennant in the Pairs.

Scotland cap James Hogg skips Graham Pringle and Paul O’Donnell in the Triples with Stephen Pringle, John Priestley, John Ramsay and Darren Hush making up the Four.

World stage star Ronnie Duncan features as the spearhead figure in the Singles for a Bonnyrigg team flying the flag for Midlothian and ambitious to emulate their triumphs of 2009 and 2014.

John Stevenson skips Callum Redpath in the Pairs; Neil Linton, Drew Pearson and Kevin McDougall form the Triple while Tam Russell skips Daryl Dalgleish, John Tod and Lindsay Plenderleith in the Fours.

Bonnyrigg are at home to Border champions Melrose on Sunday. Melrose were champions in 2013.

Linlithgow BC represent West Lothian and face their East Lothian counterparts at East Linton on Sunday May 21.

The field is 25 strong and the second round play on Sunday May 28 is followed by the final day’s play at Eddlewood BC, Hamilton, on Sunday June 11.