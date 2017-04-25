Dee-light for Hoggan in East Lothian singles final

Dee Hoggan survived a tough challenge from fellow cap Emma Logan in the final of the East Lothian IBC Ladies Singles Championship and her 21-18 victory clinched a fourth title triumph in six years.

Peels at 5-5 were called after seven ends, then Logan’s advancement to 9-6 sparked a strong 1 (1), 1, 3, 1 response from Hoggan that crossed into a 12-10 lead after 15 ends.

The battle for supremacy raged on with the pendulum swinging back in favour of Logan at 15-12 then 16-15 after a 15-15 deadlock but Hoggan went on a sizzling run of 1, 2, 2 that brought the title into pin-sharp focus at 20-16. Logan carded a sparkling double to 18 on end 25 but Hoggan’s answer came in the shape of a title-winning single on end 26.

Hoggan’s capture of the coveted Singles crown was her second success of Finals Week having lined up at lead to Mags Thomson, Yvonne Veitch and Janet Fairnie in the rink that dished out a 34-4 defeat to Beth Riva, Kim Hoggan, Megan Kivlin and Logan in the Fours.

Logan didn’t emerge empty-handed, though, as the 18-times capped star of the international stage beat Yvonne Veitch 21-13 to reign supreme as the 2Bowl Singles Champion while a nail-biting climax in the Triples saw her skip Veitch and Thomson to a 15-14 win over Pat Turner, Irene Gray and Margaret Murray.

The ‘sisters act’ partnership of Leanne and Lauren Baillie topped the bill in the ladies 4Bowl Pairs where a dramatic count of 5 at end 18 to lead 22-16 was the scene-stealing moment in their 23-19 win over Mags Thomson and Yvonne Veitch.

Jean Russell ruled the roost in the final of ladies Seniors Singles having made a flying start to lead Rosemary Mackintosh 9-0 then rewarded for putting in a brilliant performance with the 21-7 capture of the title.

It was Russell’s second celebrattion having earlier claimed the Seniors Pairs title in step with her partner Muriel Hamilton.

Elsewhere, there was a title-winning performance for a mixed team of East Lothian bowlers that bridged a ten-year gap by capturing the Headwell Team Championship with a 6-4 victory over Abbeyview.

Wins on the Seniors rink skipped by Tommy Young and the ladies rink skipped by Janet Fairnie tipped the scales on shot aggregate when challenged by the defeat of Dougie Berwick and John McCrorie in the Gents and Mixed rinks respectively.