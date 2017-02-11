East Lothian gents launch bid for league and cup double

It’s the first round proper of the gents indoor bowls Scottish Cup this weekend and East Lothian launch their defence of the title against Fraserburgh at Arbroath.

Fraserburgh arrive as champions of Division 2 North and will have a go against their top-tier opponents.

They will be given added hope as East Lothian go into the match without high-profile figures Alex Marshall MBE, Derek Oliver, Billy Mellors,and Jamie Higgins.

However, EL – record seven-times winners of the trophy – contest the play-off final of the Premier League later this month and will be keen to the double.

Mark Johnston and Joe Mower join Scott Kennedy and team captain Graham Robertson as skips today.

East Lothian:

Rink 1: Andy Jeffrey, Matthew Osborne, Dougie Berwick, Scott Kennedy.

Rink 2: Calum Darling, Lewis Betts, Glenn Blair, Joe Mower.

Rink 3: Ross Thomson, Craig Mackintosh, Stewart Thomson, Mark Johnston.

Rink 4: Les Middler, Andy Burt, Willie Wood MBE, Graham Robertson.

• West Lothian IBC have captured the Scottish Cup an impressive six times and, with a morale boost from their runaway table-topping exploits in Division 1 North, should be too strong for Allander at Fintry. Allander won just one out of 11 to finish foot of the table in Division 2 West so it would be the shock of all shocks if WL were to stumble.

West Lothian:

Rink 1: Paul Lynas, Blair Mackie, Des Hagart, Calum Logan.

Rink 2: Scott Logan, Ian Drysdale, Bryan Cooper, Craig Moss.

Rink 3: Richard Mark, Connor McKendrick, Raymond Logan, Mark Allison.

Rink 4: James Greenock, Grant Knox, Stuart Johnston, James Speirs.

• Four-times winners Midlothian face Divison 2 West opposition West of Scotland at East Kilbride and welcome back world stage star Graeme Archer in a re-jigged line up.

Midlothian:

Rink 1: Ian Forbes, Ian Fleming, Scott Briggs, and David Peacock.

Rink 2: David Salkeld, Jim Cullen, Sandy (AJ) Knight, and Billy Peacock.

Rink 3: Jack Macnab, John Stevenson, Lindsay Plenderleith, and Colin Walker.

Rink 4: Scott Runciman, Craig Hodge, Ronnie Duncan, and Graeme Archer.

• Bainfield play Cumbernauld at Blantyre while Balbardie face Abbeyview at Falkirk.