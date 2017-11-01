East Lothian make it three wins from three in Premier League

East Lothian gents have completed an opening hat-trick of wins in Section B of the indoor bowls Premier League and their 71-58 away victory over Ardrossan.

Wins on the rinks skipped by Billy Mellors, Graham Robertson and Alex Marshall MBE and a narrow setback for Scott Kennedy kept the home team at bay. Mellors’ 22-10 win over Scott Wilson was massive, with Robertson contributing a hard-fought 18-15 victory over John Carswell and Marshall battling to a 17-15 success over Darren O’Rourke. Kennedy gave 18-14 best to Martin Williamson.

Meanwhile, three wins in a row have brought a fresh glow to West Lothian bowlers still smarting at spending last season in Division 1 but now fired up back in the Premier League.

WL returned from Elgin with a 85-70 victory that added to opening home wins over Falkirk and Ardrossan.

The victory was earned by wins on the rinks skipped by Mark Allison (32-12), Neil Speirs (21-18) and James Speirs (16-15) with the only blot being a single-figure setback (16-25) for Calum Logan.