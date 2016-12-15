East Lothian take charge at top of Premier Division B

East Lothian gents gave their prospects of clinching top spot in the indoor bowls Premier League Division B a tremendous boost with a brilliant 78-59 away victory over Aberdeen.

The outcome – made even more vaulable as fellow joint-leaders Ardrossan suffered a shock 74-68 defeat at home to bottom side Balbardie – reflects a strong team performance with wins chalked up by the rinks skipped by Graham Robertson, Scott Kennedy and Billy Mellors while the defeat of Derek Oliver was just by a single shot. Robertson inspired the EL effort with the team captain skipping Mark Johnston, Willie Wood MBE and Joe Mower to a 21-10 win over Gary Forbes while Andrew Jeffrey, Dean Riva, Dougie Berwick and Scott Kennedy added a 20-15 success over Eric Gallen.

Mellors skipped Calum Darling, Lewis Betts and Glenn Blair to a battling 19-15 win over Mike Stephen while Ross Thomson, Stewart Thomson, Jamie Higgins and Oliver were pipped 19-18 by Kevin Currie.

The league table with seven of the ten fixtures completed reads: East Lothian 10, Ardrossan 8, Lanarkshire 8, Aberdeen 6, Paisley 6, Balbardie 4.

Elsewhere, Bainfield edged an 81-80 thriller at home to Blantyre in Division A while high-flying West Lothian made it seven wins out of seven in Division 1 North with their 90-76 win away at Abbeyview.