Gary Smith is new West Lothian Champion of Champions

Gary Smith has won the Bankton Mains sponsored WLBA Champion of Champions title.

The Linlithgow club champion beat James Speirs of Newbridge 21-14 after a battle across 27 ends at Bankton Mains, Livingston.

Smith set the pattern of the final with an accurate and consistent lead bowl that enabled a 10-8 advantage after 16 hard fought ends – still all to play for however.

Ends 17 to 20 signalled a game-changing spell with a run of 2, 1, 2, 2 thrusting Smith into a commanding 17-8 lead. Speirs, older brother of Neil, did show signs of a fightback with a good count of 3 to 11 and then stayed in contention at 19-13. But Smith hit 21 by carding two singles for the loss of one.

Smith said: “Winning the champion of champions title in a hot bed like West Lothian does give me a great sense of achievement and for us amateurs getting your name on the trophy and into the record book for posterity is part of what it is all about – it was my lead bowl that did it for me I believe.”

Capped by both England and Scotland, the 58-year-old Englishman was etching his name on The Burnside Trophy as the 41st CofC with the 2017 event being the 40th Anniversary of its launch as a WLBA (then Linlithgowshire) Major in 1977.The husband of former World No.1 Lorna Smith, he is widely known around the sporting globe as chief executive of World Bowls Ltd.

Smith had a real ding-dong battle with recently crowned County Singles champion Glenn King of West Calder in his semi-final. He was under pressure at 18-17 down but escaped to 21 with a full house of 4.

Speirs was locked on 11-11 after 14 ends with Stuart McKie of Kinneil in their semi-final but, from 14-12, added 2, 2 to 18 and won 21-13.

Smith’s campaign started with him flying in from South Africa late Friday night then on Saturday he showed excellent touch to be beat Grant Ramsay of East Calder, 21-15, and Callum McLean of Oakbank, 21-5.

Sunday’s quarter-final action saw him defeat Andy Forrest of Middleton Hall, 21-12, at which stage James Speirs was defeating David Hay of Polbeth, 21-11.