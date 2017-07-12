Lightning start takes West Lothian into the last four

West Lothian powered into the semi-finals of the Hamilton Trophy with a commanding 146-105 victory over North section champions Perthshire at Parkview BC, Brechin

Wins on five rinks supported by a peel on the sixth reflected a strong overall performance from a team that had just kept its hopes alive by snatching the runners-up spot in the tough east section.

Hard-earned wins on the rinks skipped by Raymond Logan, Neil Speirs and Steven Fleming supported the double-digit triumphs served up by Andy Dunnett and Thomas Mann while Grant Logan’s rescue of a peel was a last-gasp affair.

West Lothian produced a phenomenal start that accelerated them into a 57-27 dominance of the first phase. Dunnett bombed into an 18-0 lead with an eruption of 3, 1, 2, 5, 3, 4 while Mann (11-2) and Fleming (10-4) were also principal contributors to that opening blitz.

WL traded sensibly on their 30-shot cushion to enjoy narrow advantages of 39-35 and 50-43 on the second and third phases respectively.

Dunnett went on to concede two hefty counts of five but remained well on top to skip Ewan Shearer, Scott Logan and Calum Logan to a 34-16 win over Dougie Lambert. Mann also dwarfed his opposition straight from the off with counts of 4, 1, 1, 4 to skip Drew Paterson, Blair Mackie and Sandy McDougall into a 10-0 lead then included a mighty five at the 14th as he went on to clinch a 26-14 win over David Hendry.

Raymond Logan added 1, 1, 3 to cross into a 14-12 lead after 19 ends then hit the heights with the capture of a magnificent seven shots that enabled him to skip Darren Pearce, Scott Mushet and Gary Smith to a 21-14 win over Ian Miller.

Speirs hit the front with a run of 2, 2, 3, to cross 17-11 after 17 ends but then had to battle to the line for his 20-18 win over Gordon Baptie. Fleming raced into a 13-4 lead after eight ends before grinding out a 20-18 win over Peter Hosie.

Grant Logan took an early 10-3 lead but only avoided defeat with a four at the last to rescue a 25-25 peel with George Lennon.