Lisa Barrett clinches place in Ladies Singles semi-finals

West Lothian bowler Lisa Barrett has booked her place in the semi-finals of the Ladies Scottish Singles Championship after producing three winning performances in the playdown action at Auchinleck.

Barrett, 25, will be on home territory when the showcase stage takes place at the Inveralmond Stadium, Livingston on the weekend of January 7-8.

However, she’ll face a tough task in her last-four tie against Blantyre’s Caroline Brown, who, like other semi-finalists Carol Stuart of Turriff and Auchinleck’s Claire Johnston, is a seasoned international campaigner.

The young West Lothian champion has three full caps to her name – earned in 2014 – but that experience is measured against the impressive 33 achieved so far by Brown and Johnston while Stuart is currently on the 15-mark.

Barrett began her bid at Auchinleck with a 21-9 first-round win over Cowal champion Sheila Teasdale in a quick 15 ends.

Her second-round challenge proved much more testing as she emerged from a 23-end battle as the 21-18 victor over Lauren McGowan of Fintry.

Emerging star Kimberly Dodds of Falkirk now stood between Barrett and a place in the semi-finals. An epic battle was expected, but Barrett clinched a 21-7 victory in 14 ends.

The first Lothian challenger in action was Lorraine Craig (Malloy) of Balbardie and the 27-times capped bowler carded a magic count of 3 to clinch a 21-18 win over fellow cap Caroline Ruxton of Arbroath.

Record six-time champion Julie Forrest of Teviotdale was up next and, from 17-15 down, the Border lass stole the show with a 2, 3, 1 run to clinch a 21-17 victory in 22 ends.

Bainfield champion Marion Dickson also made an early exit having made a good start to lead Kimberly Dodds 10-9; but was unable to sustain her effort and suffered a 21-11 defeat.

Janet Fairnie carried the banner for East Lothian but had drawn a short straw in the shape of 2007 champion Johnston and, having battled well to reach 9-14, had no answers to the storming 3, 2, 1, 1 finish of her opponent.

Midlothian champion Stacey McDougall, a finalist in 2012, came close to a first-round exit as she escaped from the jaws of defeat with a 3, 1, 1 finish to pip Mhari Buchanan of Coatbridge in a 21-20 thriller.

McDougall failed to survive her second-round challenge, though. She was very much in contention at 16-14 down before bowing out to a 21-16 defeat, after 25 ends, from Johnston.