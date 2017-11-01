Lorraine Craig storms into Scottish Singles semi-finals

Balbardie champion Lorraine Craig has booked her place in last four of the Ladies indoor bowls Scottish Singles Championship at Blantyre over the weekend of January 6-7.

The Bathgate-based bowler produced three sparkling performances at Falkirk IBC, zipping to an impressive 21-7 win in 16 ends over Annette Christie (West of Scotland), crushing Jean Brown (West Lothian) 21-3 before a quarter-final meeting with Sandra Craig of the host club. Lorraine trailed 14-11 before accelerating to 21 with a powerful four-end run of 2, 2, 3, 3.

East Fife’s Lesley Doig – the 2015 and 2016 national champion – represents a massive challenge for Craig in the semi-finals while defending champion Caroline Brown of Blantyre faces Emma McIntyre of Dumbarton.

The fate of the other local champions saw Chloe Thomson of Bainfield lose 21-5 to Caroline Ruxton of Arbroath in the prelim round where Midlothian’s Megan Grantham also bowed out after being pipped by Carol Stuart of Turriff 21-19.

East Lothian’s Dee Hoggan produced a 3, 1 finish to beat Jane Brown of Fraserburgh in her prelim but lost a 21-18 thriller to Ruxton in the first round proper.