Magnificent seven Logans ride into the West Lothian Masters

The £4000 West Lothian Masters – headline sponsored by Johnston Oils of Bathgate – swings into action on Monday night with a strong field of 188 ambitious bowlers chasing the £1000 title and coveted Green Jacket.

The Logan family from Kirkliston aim to present their own epic version of The Magnificent Seven with three sets of brothers – namely Greg and Grant, Gordon and Raymond, and Scott and Calum – joined by ten-year-old debutant Kyle, son of Grant.

.

Greg and Grant are No.1 and No.2 seeds respectively while their cousin Calum features at No.10, with his dad Raymond at 14.

Defending champion Greg – the odd one out by playing under the banner of Uphall Station – is in good form having just skipped his club Four to the National Finals stage at Ayr Northfield.

No.3 seed Andy Dunnett of Queensferry was the inaugural Master in 1999 and celebrated a second triumph in 2007.

Neil Speirs of Kirkliston is the No.4 seed and has reached the WLM final on three occasions, winning in 2002 and losing in 2001 and 2007.

Other seeds: No.5: Ewan Shearer (Linlithgow); No.6: John Aitken (Kirkliston); No.7: Gary Smith (Linlithgow); No.8: Thomas Mann (Newbridge); No.9: Brian Craig (Glenmavis); No.11: Cameron Greer (Bathgate); No.12: Mark Allison (Kirkliston); No.13: Bryan Cooper (Bathgate); No.15: Sandy McDougall (Glenmavis); No.16: Darren Pearce. (Kirkliston).